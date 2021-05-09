The Vigo County School Board will conduct both a regular business meeting and a separate work session tonight.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the West Vigo Elementary conference center.
During the regular business meeting at 6 p.m., the board will consider action on the COVID-19 Relief and Retention Resolution.
If approved, VCSC employees will receive staff retention stipends using federal stimulus money.
Employees groups will receive the same stipend amount they received in the fall. For teachers, that will mean $1,100.
This past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, “has been more work for everybody to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe and educating students,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said last month. “We’re pleased to be able to do this with some of the federal money we’ve received.”
The sources of funds is the second round of federal stimulus funding, or ESSER II.
The board was slated to act on the matter April 26, but it had to be put on hold while VCSC addressed some questions from the state.
The other business item on Monday’s agenda relates to a latch key program.
Items to be discussed during the work session include a presentation on federal ESSER II funds and a presentation related to future considerations for the strategic plan.
