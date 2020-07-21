Today marks the first day for candidates to file for the Vigo County School Board. The deadline to file is noon Aug. 21.
Three seats, each for a four-year term, are up for election on Nov. 3.
Those seats are currently held by board incumbents Jackie Lower, Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart, each of whom were last re-elected in 2016.
Lower and Burks are in District 1, which includes the boundaries of Harrison Township, while Lockhart is in District 3, which includes Otter Creek and Nevins Townships.
School board candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation. While school board candidates must live in their respective districts, all school board slots are elected by voters at-large, meaning voters can cast ballots in each and every race.
To qualify as a candidate, a qualified voter must be at least 21 and be a resident of the district in which they are seeking election for at least one year immediately before the election. Candidates must also be a resident of Indiana for at least two years immediately before the election.
A candidate must file a petition of nomination, signed by 10 registered voters within the boundaries of the school corporation. The county voter registration office then checks the signatures to ensure are registered voters.
Additionally, in Vigo County, a CAN-12 statement of economic interest must be filed with the county voter registration office. That statement lists the employer of the candidate and employer of the spouse of a candidate; whether the candidate or candidate’s spouse owns a business, professional practice or is a partner in a limited liability corporation or business; and if the candidate or spouse is a director of a corporation other than a church. The CAN-12 form can be found at www.in.gov/sos/elections/4564.htm.
A voter who seeks to be a write-in candidate must also file a CAN-12 statement of economic interest and a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate. The county is required, under state law, to reject a declaration of candidacy that does not include the statement of economic interest.
The first day for a write-in candidate to file is Aug. 5, with the deadline to file at noon Aug. 21.
Candidates may withdraw from the election no later than noon Aug. 24.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.