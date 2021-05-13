VCSC begins its 'Thought Exchange' imitative

The Vigo County School Corp. has begun using a new digital tool called "Thought Exchange" to reach out to the community and get feedback as it develops recommendations related to high school facilities.
Thursday morning, the district used School Messenger to reach out to the school community, including parents, who were contacted by text and email. The district asked the question, "As we look to the future, what are some new spaces or programs that you would like to see as part of a high school building project?"
In the evening, the district planned to reach out to the community at large using social media.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, described Thought Exchange as a community engagement tool "that allows us to go deeper than a survey." It is being used to extend the first round of community meetings related to high school facilities.
The tool is being used to ask open-ended questions, and those responding remain anonymous; participants can rate everybody else’s responses, also anonymously.
"It helps us see what ideas are popular, unpopular, and it allows for a range of responses," Riley said.
As of early Thursday afternoon, Riley said, "It's already really taking off so far." At that time, 450 people had participated, with 8,431 ratings. Some of the highest rated ideas had to do with building spaces for STEM learning, trades skills, hands-on learning and spaces that encourage active participation, such as flexible spaces.
"A lot of what we are hearing are extensions of what we heard in community meetings," Riley said.
He added, "We encourage anybody in the community to participate. It's open to everybody."
The district does ask one demographic question up front: whether a responder is a parent/guardian; VCSC employee; or resident with no formal ties to the school district.
The school district does not know the identity of those who respond, Riley said.
Right now, the district is using Thought Exchange once a week on Thursdays through the summer aimed at a high school building project, but it's a tool the district will use in other ways.
The district has had a few Thought Exchanges with staff only.
It ran one earlier this week with high school students, where they were able to have a voice and share their perspectives on a question relating to the high school building project. "We're going to do that a couple more times. That worked well. We definitely want to hear from a range of audiences," Riley said.
The district, which currently has eight high school concepts, hopes to have it narrowed to three by July.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
