The Vigo County School Corp. has begun district-wide staff diversity training that addresses bullying and increased sensitivity as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The staff training began in late February at North Vigo and will take place at all schools through May 2. This past week, it took place at West Vigo middle and high schools and Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
The training is partly in response to racial harassment issues at West Vigo High School, although planning had been in the works prior to those issues coming to light late last year, said Katie Shane, VCSC interim director of communications.
The hour-long training is being conducted by Matt McClendon, VCSC chief diversity and inclusion officer, and Megan Kirk, Project Aware coordinator.
McClendon, leads the sensitivity training, while Kirk is addressing bullying, accountability and restorative practices. Restorative practices focus on relationships and communication rather than punishment.
One of the main topics McClendon discusses is conscious and unconscious bias and the impact it can have on others; the training is a presentation but an open dialogue as well.
He addresses microaggression, defined as a comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority).
The training also involves discussion of terms such as racism, prejudice and white privilege.
Today’s societal issues will involve “a lot of conversations and tough conversations,” McClendon said. To have those conversations, it’s important to have as much knowledge as possible and to ask questions if staff need more information on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
The message he most hopes to impart is “accepting people for who they are” and being able to agree to disagree.
“Accept everybody for their differences,” McClendon said. “That is the main thing, and learning from others.”
Kirk, in her 30-minute presentation, defines bullying and its various forms — physical, social and verbal.
She discusses the role of educators in being accountable for the safety of students, “and that means making those reports,” as well as encouraging students and parents to submit bullying reports, using the Be Safe website and the district’s Stop It app and bullying Google form.
Kirk also discusses restorative practices, “ways they can build relationships with students, and connect with students, to really build that sense of community and sense of belonging within the classroom and school.”
Another aspect of restorative practices involves repairing the harm that’s been done by someone’s actions, she said.
There are misconceptions surrounding bullying, she said. Sometimes peer conflict is misconstrued as bullying, when actually it involves two peers disagreeing.
Bullying involves three components: an imbalance of power, intent to harm and repeated offenses. “Sometimes situations we investigate as claims of bullying don’t have those three pieces,” she said.
Kirk said school staff are already building connections with students and developing that sense of community. “They are doing good things in our buildings already … we just want to give them some extra knowledge and tools to support and elevate what they are already doing,” she said.
This past Friday, the district conducted Be Safe training for all students to remind them of the tools that can be used to report bullying. Teachers were to review the Be Safe website and the Stop It app and bullying reporting Google form.
McClendon and Kirk said similar diversity training will take place for all VCSC students at a later time, no later than this fall. The district may bring in someone from the outside to assist district staff, which would enable more personal sessions with smaller groups of students.
Details are still being worked out. Every year the district does present bullying prevention materials to students, Kirk said. “This will be in addition to that.”
The district will look to the diversity task force for guidance on what should be presented to students, Kirk said.
