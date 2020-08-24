VCSC athletic teams flagged as COVID-19 'hotspots'

The Vigo County Health Department has flagged Vigo County School Corp. athletic programs as COVID "hotspots," and Superintendent Rob Haworth said athletes must follow safety protocols, including when attending after-school events, for athletics to continue.

Haworth made the comments during Monday's School Board meeting.

After the meeting, Joni Wise, health department administrator, stated, "Recently, three athletic programs had positive cases regarding high school athletes ... The positive athletes lead to quarantine for other student athletes on the team."

Wise, also a school board member, said concerns don't involve just athletic events. She appealed to parents and guardians not to host sleepovers or large groups of students at their homes, because this is where COVID spread is occurring.

"You think you are doing them a favor, but you're not," she said. It could severely alter the school year.

In other matters, the board:

• Approved plans to launch a weekly COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesdays. It will include — for both students and staff — numbers of positive cases with school campus contact over the last 14 days, and those actively quarantining because of contact both outside and within schools. The dashboard starts Wednesday and can be found on the district website.

• The board hired its first director of civility, diversity and international exchange, Matthew McClendon.

Athletics

Haworth told the board, "Today, our athletic departments were flagged in Vigo County as hotspots. We would love to continue to provide athletics for our district. However we need help in doing so," he said.

He appealed not only to athletes, but also to those attending athletic events, to mask and socially distance.

When events are over, "We ask you leave the facility immediately. If we can abide by these simple rules, our children may be able to enjoy a season," he said.

The same implications exist for other activities, such as band concerts and theater. "If we don't start making the right choices now to protect our kids by masking and social distancing, we're putting those types of activities at risk," Haworth said.

While the health department identified VCSC sports teams in general, Haworth said "in my mind, it's not all of them."

After the meeting, Wise was asked if spectators are part of the concern. She responded, "Spectators are secondary in our plea. If the athletes and coaches can't adhere to guidelines, then there will be no spectators. Coaches and athletes have got to step up to the plate and the same with parents/guardians."

Haworth indicated the problem is not at practice or athletic events "but what is happening on the weekends or weeknights when we don't have school."

Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the goal is to create a "culture of safety and health," especially with athletic teams. Student athletes need to be be leaders off the field as well to extend that culture of safety beyond school grounds and events.

Dashboard

The dashboard is aimed at transparency and providing the community with information about COVID cases and those quarantined, Haworth said.

The dashboard will not have information about individual schools, but the district will continue to keep the public informed about COVID cases that develop and impact individual schools, just as it currently does.

Haworth said the district has a task force that will monitor data and determine decisions that need to be made, for example, if a third grade class at a school had to quarantine, or if an individual building had to use remote learning only.

The dashboard will begin Wednesday and can be found at vigoschools.org. It will be updated each Wednesday.

Director of civility, diversity and international exchange

Hiring a director of civility, diversity and international exchange was called for in the district's strategic plan.

"I want to be able to bridge the gap with diversity and inclusion and give voice to a population or populations that may feel they don't have a voice," McClendon said in an interview after the meeting. He looks forward to working with students and providing training to teachers to help them connect with students from those populations.

He also hopes to help diversify the VCSC workforce. "I'm excited and ready to get started," he said. McClendon begins his new duties in two weeks.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, McClendon holds a master’s degree in educational and counseling psychology from the University of Louisville and is completing a PhD in educational leadership and organizational development, also at the University of Louisville.

Currently, McClendon develops and implements programming for first-generation, low-income, and/or disabled students at the University of Louisville. He has a strong background in counseling children with mental and behavioral health needs as well as experience in K-12 school settings, according to a VCSC news release.

Also Monday:

• The board approved a $200,000 CARES grant from the state; the funds will be used to purchase 556 Chromebooks.

The grant is for schools that serve special populations, rural locations and hard-hit areas. It will be used to purchase Chromebooks for second graders, "starting with our highest poverty schools first," said Bill Riley, VCSC spokesman. "It won't cover every second grader."

The district's future plans do call for obtaining devices for all students in grades K-2.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.