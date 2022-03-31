VCSC announces three more Circle of Honor inductees

Susie Dewey, Alan Hill and Darrell Roundtree are among the 18 individuals being recognized as part of the Vigo County School Corp's inaugural Circle of Honor.
Those being honored "embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence," according a school district news release.
The Circle of Honor will celebrate the inaugural class in April; the names of three honorees will be shared each week until the celebration.
Dewey graduated from Wiley High School in 1936 and from Indiana State Teachers’ College in 1940. She joined the Women’s Army Corps during WWII, then later returned to teach for the Vigo County School Corp.
"Her story and generosity are truly remarkable," according to a VCSC news release. She died in 2016.
Hill was born and raised in Terre Haute and graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Hill earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from DePauw University, as well as All-American status in football and track.
He played professional football for the Dallas Cowboys and later worked for IBM in Indianapolis, prior to entering higher education as an administrator.
Roundtree was a teacher and principal at Pimento Elementary, then became the principal of Hoosier Prairie Elementary School from 1979 to his retirement in 1998. His deep passion for helping children and their families kept him working for the Vigo County School Corp. in various roles in his 20 years after retirement.
He died in 2018.
The recognition event features not only VCSC alumni, but also members of staff, administration, and the community that have contributed to the district over the course of its history. It is not a requirement that they have attended Vigo County schools.
Full bios of each honoree, including their contribution sand achievements will be shared at the culminating celebration in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.