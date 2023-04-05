The Vigo County School Corp. is announcing enrollment options for new students, including pre-K and kindergarten students.
Enrollment is now open via the corporation’s website.
Students already in district programs, including pre-K and daycare, do not need to register for the next school year.
Registration is aimed at new students coming into the corporation, children who are ready for either pre-K or kindergarten, or enrolling students back into the corporation that may have left, but would like to return to the VCSC.
Enrollment is important for planning purposes, said Teresa Stuckey, executive director of elementary education and Title I. Enrollment numbers dictate staffing needs for the next school year.
“It’s very important that we get students registered as soon as possible so we can begin working on those plans,” she said.
For new students, proof of residency (utility bill, mortgage/lease document, rent receipt), the child’s birth certificate and immunization records will need to be provided. For additional information, visit the VCSC “New Families” section of the website.
When registering online, families who have never been enrolled in VCSC will need to set-up an account in the corporation’s communications system, Skyward. For any families with students already in the corporation (i.e. older siblings) a new log-in does not need to be created.
If a child previously attended a VCSC school and would like to return, a separate form will need to be completed to re-enroll.
The deadline for enrollment is April 26.
Each elementary school will host its own kindergarten orientation in early May. Only those parents who have registered will be on the contact list to receive the announcement about orientation.
Families with questions about general enrollment or which school falls within your home address district, are encouraged to visit the corporation’s website for additional information. The website can be found at vigoschools.org.
