Two staff members at Franklin Elementary School and one student at Otter Creek Middle School who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19, the Vigo County School Corp. announced tonight.
The school district is is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts. The student was in the “B” cohort.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
