The Vigo County School Corp. shared information on its proposed $167.2 million 2022 budget this week.
Broken down, it is $103.3 million for the education fund; $40.9 million for the operations fund; $10.3 million for debt service; $3.5 million in the Rainy Day Fund; and $9.1 million in the referendum fund.
A public hearing is set for the board’s Sept. 27 meeting, with budget adoption scheduled on Oct. 18.
“We anticipate the budget to be very much in line with where we’ve been over the past several years,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said on Tuesday. Much of that budget goes to fund people — the district’s teachers and staff.
“We’re the second largest employer in Vigo County, and that’s most of what our budget goes to fund,” he said. One of the goals is to give employees, especially teachers, a pay raise, he said.
The education fund is funded almost entirely with state tuition support based on enrollment. The operations, debt service and referendum fund require a local levy funded through property taxes.
The operations budget includes transportation, bus replacement, building maintenance, utilities and capital expenditures.
The 2021 proposed overall budget was $165.7 million and the final approved budget was $160.1 million.
The proposed levy, funded by property taxes, is advertised at $44.9 million but is expected to be lower once reviewed and finalized by the state Department of Local Government Finance. Last year, the proposed levy was $48.7 million and the final approved levy was $39.7 million.
“Historically, we advertise a higher levy than is approved by the DLGF to achieve an appropriate proportion of available tax revenue,” according to information presented to the board.
The proposed tax rate is $1.20 per $100 assessed value; the 2021 advertised rate was $1.34, and the state approved a rate of 95 cents per $100 assessed value. That includes the referendum, which ends after eight years.
“Historically, the county has seen a slight growth in assessed value from year to year, so we anticipate a reduction in both debt service and operations tax rates,” said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer. “In fact, when finalized, we anticipate the approved 2022 tax rate to be very similar to our current combined rate of 95.4 cents.”
Non-referendum rates have remained steady in recent years, officials say. In 2017, they were 79 cents per $100 AV; 2018, 80 cents; 2019, 75 cents; 2020, 78 cents and 2021, 79 cents.
“We are keeping that tax rate very steady. We have a commitment to that,” Riley said.
