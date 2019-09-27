Vigo County Public Library will be hosting the 23rd Annual Family Learning Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the main library parking lot.
This year’s event is expected to bring in more than 3,000 visitors wishing to learn more about their community. Family Learning Day’s goal is to promote positive businesses and organizations in the Vigo County community, while presenting wholesome family fun for everyone.
Thirty-three different groups, organizations, and businesses will be providing games and learning activities for all ages – including groups like the Wabash Valley Master Gardner’s, Wabashiki Turtle Rescue, Terre Haute Symphony League, Climbing Café, Purdue Extension Vigo County and many more.
The free event is open to all. The library will be open. For more information, call Sarah Trover at 812-232-1113, ext. 1401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.