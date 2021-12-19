Valley tourism made strong comeback in '21

Despite a slow start, 2021 may match a pre-pandemic high for collections of innkeepers tax in Vigo County, said David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We still have a month of collections left to report, but we are a little over $2 million,” Patterson said. “Our highest total was $2.5 million in 2019 and then one year after, the bottom fell out. We lost almost $900,000 in the pandemic year (of 2020), so what a comeback story in 2021,” Patterson told the Vigo County Tourism Commission on Friday.
As of November, the Convention and Visitors Bureau received more than $2.175 million from the county innkeepers tax.
That brings the cash balance for the CVB to $4,098,717 as of Nov. 30, which is more than $1.044 million higher than Nov. 30, 2020.
Patterson told the commission that some upcoming spring events in 2022 already have hotel rooms filled. Those events include a First Robotics State Championship at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology set for April 13-16, which is expected to attract 4,000 people, Patterson said, and the Midwest Soccer Tournament, slated for April 22-24.
“It is uncommon to get events filled up between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we were kind of shocked at that,” Patterson told the board.
Another spring event slated for April 23 is the Griffin Bike Park DINO Spring Tune Up. That is an event Patterson said he will watch to gauge its regional and national attraction.
“I am hoping that is a good start for them in terms of making [the bike park] a regional and national destination,” he told the board.
Cross country races are also a big tourist attraction, with racing events starting in mid August. In September, the John McNicols Invitational is slated for Sept. 17 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course and the Vigo County Middle School Cross Country Championship is set for Sept. 28.
In October, the Indiana Middle School Cross Country State Championship is slated for Oct 1, and on the same day, but in the evening, is the Nike XC Town Twilight race. The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Sectional Championship is set for Oct. 8; the Missouri Valley Conference Championship is Oct. 28; and the IHSAA State Championship is set for Oct. 29.
On Nov. 11, the NCAA Division 1 Great Lakes Regional Championship will be held, followed on Nov. 13 with the Nike Cross Regional Midwest Championship.
