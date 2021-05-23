Some Wabash Valley students have been awarded scholarships through the Next Generation Hoosier Educators program, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
Recipients, who are chosen through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, will receive $7,500 annually [up to $30,000 total] for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
Recipients include: Tara Arthur, Clay City Jr.-Sr. High School; Cassandra Clark, Parke Heritage High School; Averie Shore, Terre Haute North Vigo High School; and Audrey Vandevender, Riverton Parke Jr.-Sr. High School.
The Commission for Higher Education awarded 200 scholarships. “Hard work, passion and academic excellence are just a few characteristics of these future teachers,” said Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education
A total of 439 students applied for the 2021-22 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 231 high schools in 84 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Seventy-two percent of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
