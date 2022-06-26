Valley protesters rally against abortion ruling

More than 60 people attended a Rally for Reproductive Freedom in downtown Terre Haute Saturday evening to demonstrate against the Supreme Court’s Friday decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Gathered at Seventh and Wabash, they loudly chanted, “My body, my choice,” and “Hell no, we won’t go back.” Many who drove by honked their horns in support, in turn greeted by loud cheers from those who had gathered.
The protesters carried signs that read, “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Abort the court,” “I will not go quietly back to the 1950s,” and “I bow to no law made by men who never bore a child.”
The rally was organized by Terre Haute DSA (Democratic Socialists of America).
“People are marching and taking to the streets and rallying at their state courthouses all over the country today. We needed Terre Haute to be a part of that,” said Allison Duerk, co-chair of Terre Haute DSA.
“We see abortion as health care,” she said. “We think it is totally undemocratic for an un-elected bench of nine people totally removed from the actual needs of working people in this country to hand down a decision that will affect our lives and our safety.”
The group gathered “to express our outrage and to demand the passage of federal legislation protecting abortion as a human right,” Duerk said.
Among those participating in the demonstration were Morgan Blunk and Tyler Holbert. “It’s important for people to have a right to govern their own bodies,” Holbert said.
Blunk, a parent, said that as a woman, “I want to have the rights to my own body. I don’t want to have unwanted pregnancies if my birth control doesn’t work,” she said.
Martha Crossen, a member of the Terre Haute City Council, attended “because women’s health is important to me ... and women’s health is being attacked. Restricting health care is not a good thing for our country or our state to be doing.”
Crossen described the Supreme Court’s decision as “maddening. It’s heartbreaking. It’s devastating. ... I think the court and state legislatures are working hard to solve problems that don’t exist and ignoring problems that do exist.”
As the rally began, Duerk told those gathered, “We believe that abortion is health care and everyone deserves health care ... We are here today to say enough is enough and we will not go down without a fight.”
She lead the group in a chant, saying, “Show me what democracy looks like.” Those attending responded, “This is what democracy looks like.”
Throughout the approximate hour-long rally, people were invited to speak. Many did so, with some describing the times before Roe v. Wade, when women had unsafe “back alley” abortions. “We cannot return to those times,” one speaker said.
Others spoke emotionally about family and friends who sought abortions due to difficult personal circumstances, while younger women shared concerns about losing their right to abortion and the ability to have control over their reproductive lives.
Carolyn Callecod, president of the Vigo County League of Women Voters, urged those attending to vote, register to vote and to encourage others to do the same.
One of the speakers, Elizabeth Gonzalez, 23, said after the rally, “We must fight to be able to save the last basic rights we have for ourselves. We will not stop until we get this fixed again.”
Katarina Huey, who recently turned 18, described the uncertainties she faces with the Supreme Court decision.
With life returning to normal after COVID, “I finally have a chance to go out into the real world. And right as things are finally getting back to normal, this happens. And knowing I can’t live my life the way I want because there’s always going to be that risk of me being forced to give birth if something happens, it’s terrifying. I want everyone to have that right [to abortion].”
She brought a poster and asked people to sign it and tell their personal stories. She also brought symbolic wire coat hangers “since we’re going back to the 50s.”
As the rally concluded, Duerk told the crowd, “We will not go back. We’ll be ready to do whatever it takes to make sure we all have the freedom to choose when and how to build our families and whether to build our families.”
The court’s ruling ends federal protections for abortion, which have been in place almost 50 years, and sends the matter back to the states. While the decision does not ban abortion in the country, more than half of state legislatures, including Indiana, are expected to adopt restrictive abortion laws or outright bans.
