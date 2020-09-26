Valley Professionals help under-served patients in Wabash Valley

For more than 10 years, Valley Professionals Community Health Center has cared for patients in rural areas of west central Indiana, growing to meet the needs in under-served areas.
Established in 2008 as Vermillion-Parke Community Health Center, its first clinic opened in Clinton followed by a clinic in Cayuga in 2009. A mobile health center that visit schools in Parke and Vermillion counties was launched in 2012. Since then, clinics have been added in Bloomingdale, Crawfordsville, Rockville and Terre Haute.
Valley Professionals Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center that provides comprehensive and integrated health care for all individuals and families, while promoting health education opportunities for the community, students, and health care professionals.
After years of planning, Valley Professionals broke ground with partners from Halstead Architects and Garmong Construction in February 2019 to begin work on the 15,870 square foot Clinton health center expansion that would grow the clinic from 9,00 square feet and nineteen exam rooms to a booming 24,870 square foot clinic with 35 exam rooms, a group treatment room, behavioral health treatment rooms, and administrative offices.
The expansion was completed in August 2020 and will allow the Clinton location to see an additional 4,500 patients and accommodate nine to thirteen thousand more patient visits per year.
Valley Professionals also completed a facility expansion in Crawfordsville at 1702 Lafayette Road. Valley Professionals in Crawfordsville underwent a $350,000 renovation and elevator project to improve access within the clinic and expand treatment space. The renovation of this structure has allowed Valley Professionals to access an unutilized space to expand behavioral services and treatment areas for group therapy, which is a required component of the medication-assisted treatment program and increase the volume of patients served.
Available services at Valley Professionals - Crawfordsville includes primary care, behavioral health, dental, patient resource and addictions services.
Available Valley Professionals locations and services also includes Bloomingdale, Cayuga, Rockville and Terre Haute, offering primary care, behavioral health, patient support, dental and/or addictions services. Organizationally, Valley Professionals served 19,500 patients and 85,000 during the past year and aims to provide over 95,000 visits in 2020.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley Professionals continues to provide care, ensure patient safety and reduce risk of illness by implementing efforts at all sites to isolate patients by separating well visits from sick visits, expanding clinic space, adding appointment times during normal office hours and offering telemedicine visits in order for patients to see their provider from home.
Valley Professionals Community Health Center looks forward to continuing our growth while embracing the changes 2020 will bring.
—This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Valley Professionals Community Health Center.
