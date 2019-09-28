For more than 10 years, Valley Professionals Community Health Center has cared for patients in rural areas of west central Indiana, growing to meet the needs in under-served areas.
Established in 2008 as Vermillion-Parke Community Health Center, its first clinic opened in Clinton followed by a clinic in Cayuga in 2009. A mobile health center to visit schools in Parke and Vermillion counties was launched in 2012.
Since then, clinics have been added in Bloomingdale, Crawfordsville, Rockville and Terre Haute.
Valley Professionals Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center that provides comprehensive and integrated health care for all individuals and families, while promoting health education opportunities for the community, students, and health care professionals.
This past year, VPCHC broke ground on an expansion in Clinton at its operational hub next to Union Hospital Clinton, and completed a facility expansion in Rockville at 727 N Lincoln Road.
The Clinton expansion is adding an additional 15,870 square feet to the building, comprised of main floor and second floor additions, from the building’s current roughly 9,000 square feet. The new space will include 16 additional exam rooms, group treatment room, behavioral health treatment rooms and administrative offices, creating approximately 22 new offices and workstation space.
The Rockville expansion project allowed Valley Professionals to double clinic space, providing additional exam rooms, waiting area, treatment and office space. The clinic expanded from 3,393 to 6,415 square feet, increased from five to 12 exam rooms, added a behavioral health treatment room, patient engagement and meeting room for ancillary services, laboratory for specimen collection, two clinical office spaces, an administrative office, additional restrooms and larger waiting room.
Available services at Valley Professionals in Rockville includes primary care and the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, health maintenance, wellness exams, disease prevention, as well as behavioral health care and patient resource services such as health insurance enrollment, transportation, and chronic care management.
Expanding the Rockville health center’s facility space has allowed for the addition of services and medical providers to the team, creating greater medical care access for patients.
Valley Professionals in Cayuga is located in the northern portion of Vermillion County. The Cayuga health center offers primary care, behavioral health, dental and patient resource services. To provide expanded services, the health center offers evening hours every Wednesday.
Valley Professionals in Bloomingdale at 201 W. Academy St. opened in January of 2013 and has created access to health care services for this small Parke County town and surrounding areas. The Bloomingdale health center offers primary care, behavioral health and patient resource services.
Valley Professionals in Terre Haute opened in June of 2015 through a partnership with Union Hospital’s Family Medicine Center 1530 N 7th Street, Suite 201 to create a new federally qualified health center in the Wabash Valley to fill a local health care gap and provide increased health care services for residents.
The Terre Haute health center offers primary care, behavioral health and patient resource services, including specialty services such as obstetrics, serving patients Monday through Friday.
Valley Professionals in Crawfordsville at 1702 Lafayette Road opened in August of 2015 and has created access to health care services for many in the area. The Crawfordsville health center offers primary care, behavioral health and patient resource services, serving patients Monday through Friday.
The Mobile School-Based Health Center visits elementary, middle, and high schools in the South Vermillion, North Vermillion, Southwest Parke, North Central Parke, and West Vigo school districts making it even easier to access quality and affordable health care. Every student is eligible to receive health care services from the Mobile Health Center when they turn in their completed enrollment form signed by a parent or guardian.
More information about the health center, including a patient portal, is available online at www.valleyprohealth.org.
