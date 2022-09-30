Valley Professionals care for the vulnerable, underserved

For almost 15 years, Valley Professionals has provided care to medically vulnerable and underserved communities in west central Indiana through primary care, behavioral health, dental, and resource services such as transportation, insurance enrollment, and other care coordination.
The health cares for patients in rural and nonrural areas, identifying the growing health care needs of local communities and serving as a medical home with many available health services under one roof.
Valley Professionals has provided care to 22,954 patients through 95,604 patient visits in the past year. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Valley Professionals recognizes the need for individuals to have appropriate access and availability to health care and related services. The center’s mission is dedicated to providing health care for all individuals and families.
Established in 2008, Valley Professionals opened its first health center in Clinton followed by clinics in Cayuga, Bloomingdale, Crawfordsville, Rockville, and three locations in Terre Haute for a total of eight clinics spanning across Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana. The health center also operates a mobile school-based health center that travels to local school corporations and also provides on-site behavioral health services at Ivy Tech-Terre Haute campus.
Valley Professionals continues to advance in many ways to ensure those in need are receiving accessible and timely care while there continue to be barriers and obstacles faced in the health care field.
The health center expanded its footprint in the Wabash Valley during the past year, unveiling its newest facility on May 9, 2022, located at the corner of National Avenue and South 6th Street in West Terre Haute. The clinic offers primary care, behavioral health and patient support services, as well as a pharmacy with drive-thru coming in the fall of 2022.
The nearly 5,000 square foot building features seven exam rooms, two behavioral health treatment rooms, and laboratory. Various fundraising campaigns helped support the development of the new clinic, including community events, grants and donors.
A public grand opening was hosted in June 2022 that included tours of the facility and meeting health center staff. Valley Professionals recognizes the West Terre Haute clinic will strengthen health outcomes of community residents and surrounding areas through increased access to health care services.
Valley Professionals’ operations have also continued to advance by adapting to meet the evolving need for virtual communication and connection from outside its facilities. The health center engages with patients and the community on health awareness by hosting virtual panels on medical topics, live diabetes education classes, and live mental health support groups, which provide interaction for questions and education.
As a nationally recognized patient-centered medical home, Valley Professionals continues to expand other available in-house services such as addictions services through its Valley Addictions Program, chiropractic services, pregnancy and family care, and sports medicine. As a medical home, the health center provides care that create partnerships between the patient, their primary care provider and health care team, offering integrated services that are available at one location.
Additionally, the health center provides care to call individuals, even if they do not have insurance. Most insurance and commercial insurance are accepted, including Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and self-pay. For anyone without health care coverage, the health center offers a sliding-fee scale based on family size and income, as well as payment plans.
Valley Professionals Community Health Center is dedicated to serving those in need and will continue to advance the delivery of health care to build healthy communities throughout the Wabash Valley and beyond. To learn more about Valley Professionals, their services, and locations, visit www.valleyprohealth.org.
— This article was submitted by Valley Professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.