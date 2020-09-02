From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care facilities have been a high-risk environment where a single case of the novel coronavirus could potentially wreak havoc by spreading among fragile residents.

Open communication between state and local health officials and those residential facilities in Vigo County has helped keep the spread of the deadly virus under control, according to registered nurse Jane Keyes.

“We’ve all tried to help each other,” Keyes said Wednesday. “We talk about prevention and about what they’re doing with their residents and their staff. I think all of them have tried hard to contain this.”

Keyes is a COVID-19 contact tracer for the Vigo County Health Department, focusing on nursing homes. She specifically works with nursing home staff who test positive, since they can be the primary source for introducing the virus to the residential environment.

“Employees are the biggest concern,” Keyes said. “That’s why there is so much testing.”

In Vigo County, four facilities have reported resident cases of COVID-19, and six facilities have reported staff infected with the virus.

Wednesday’s dashboard on the Indiana State Department of Health website at www.coronavirus.in.gov shows positive cases in 10 residents and seven staff at Meadows Manor East on Poplar Street.

However, Meadows administrator Pam Clevenger said seven of those residents have recovered, and only one active case is in isolation.

“This has been very stressful for our nurses, and for all our staff,” administrator Pam Clevenger said of the pandemic. “They have all done an outstanding job.”

A big help has been the quick-result tests distributed to long-term care facilities in recent days. Within 15 minutes of taking a sample, the test result can show if a person has the virus.

Residents who test positive will be moved to a “red zone” dedicated to caring for residents with COVID-19, Clevenger said.

A temporary wall and a designated staff door for that “red zone” unit has been established at Meadows Manor East to eliminate exposure to other areas of the facility. Staff conduct ongoing sanitizing and follow hygiene protocols that include showering.

The residents have been affected by the social isolation necessary during the pandemic, Clevenger said, and many struggle with the loss of physical contact with their families.

“Currently, we are not having any face-to-face visits,” she said. “The residents can do window visits. And they can do FaceTime on computer. But if there is an end-of-life situation, then we give the family personal protective equipment so they can come in and be with their loved one.”

Meadows Manor East has had four resident deaths due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, she said. Those four residents had other co-morbidities — such as heart disease, diabetes or cancer — that made it difficult for the resident to fight off the effects of the coronavirus.

Resident deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported at Harrison’s Crossing Health Campus.

Facilities reporting residents with coronavirus are Cobblestone Crossing Health Campus, Harrison’s Crossing, Signature Healthcare of Terre Haute and Meadows Manor East.

Facilities reporting staff with coronavirus include those four facilities as well as Providence Health Care Center, Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Southwood Healthcare Center and Wyndmoor Assisted Living.

In surrounding counties, Miller’s Merry Manor in Sullivan has reported 21 resident cases of COVID-19, as well as staff cases and resident deaths. Breckenridge Health and Rehabilitation at Sullivan has reported staff cases.

Cloverleaf of Knightsville and Exceptional Living Center of Brazil have both reported staff cases. Vermillion Convalescent Center at Clinton has also reported staff cases.

In Greene County, the Health Center at Glenburn Home in Linton has reported 97 resident cases, 33 staff cases and 31 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Vigo County health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken has said special care and attention is being paid to long-term residential facilities because spread of COVID-19 in those communities could be devastating to the older population.

Meadows Manor East’s Clevenger agrees with that assessment. She also hopes the public takes prevention seriously and complies with social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing directives to bring the pandemic to a close.

“The best thing the public can do is wear a mask,” Clevenger said. “Our residents want to see and touch their families again. And to do that, it takes the public wearing their masks. It’s such a simple thing to do.”