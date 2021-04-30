Terre Haute and Indiana are expected to benefit from a new regional economic program that includes an increase in broadband access, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said Friday in a visit to the north side neighborhood.
Indiana’s two-year budget puts $500 million into the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, from a combination of state tax revenues and money from the latest federal COVID-19 relief package.
That funding is likely to be divided into $50 million grants to 10 regions statewide, the lieutenant governor said.
“I think for one thing, [the Wabash Valley] has demonstrated so much collaboration and partnership that you all are going to be definitely a winner, I do believe that,” Crouch said.
READI is comparable to former Gov. Mike Pence’s Regional Cities Initiative in 2016. In that program, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend each received $42 million.
“That $42 million of state money that Evansville got, which was for Vanderburgh, Posey, Morgan and Gibson counties, actually attracted right under a billion dollars of local and private sector money,” said Crouch, a native of Evansville.
“So, think about what [READI funding] will do for this area — to get $50 million that will grow into an additional billon dollars, and we will have that in 10 areas all over the state,” Crouch said. “We are going to explode with construction, with growth, with projects that will transform Indiana and be able to attract talent here and hold our young people here.”
“We are planning for the future, we are building for the future; that is what it is all about,” Crouch said.
Mayor Duke Bennett said the city didn’t finish in the finals for 2016 funding, but he is confident the city will get READI funding.
“I am very confident we will get funded this time; we are doing the right things,” the mayor said. “Everything we have done since 2016 is what the state has wanted us to do with regional planning, and now with money in the state budget. I feel really good about us being able to tap into that.”
Bennett said Wabash Valley counties and communities are “still working on a regional plan, but trails, higher education, workforce development are all critical pieces,” the mayor said. “They are just getting ready to roll out how this will work. ...We have to see what the next formal step will be,” the mayor said.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, established in 2015, “has been working to grow, so we added Vermillion, Parke [counties] and hopefully Clay County so we would be a six-county region. And the collaboration amongst all the counties is going really well, which I think will help us when we apply for the READI grant,” Ford said.
The other three counties are Vigo, Sullivan and Knox.
“I think a mixture of quality of life, infrastructure and some mental health will be targeted, but we still have a lot of time to come up with the projects,” Ford said.
State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, said, “... We have been working as a west-central region for quite a while now and we have a lot of good plans out there, and while economic development is important, the quality of life is important, too.”
12 Points Revitalization
Crouch, who chairs the board of directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, toured the 12 Points business district, where the nonprofit 12 Points Revitalization Inc. is seeking to gain a matching grant for streetscape development.
Mark and Tiffany Baker, representing the nonprofit, showed Crouch areas that will be included in a streetscape improvement plan.
In a playful moment, Crouch stood against a colorful, yet unfinished, 12 Points mural showing off her matching yellow shoes and earrings and purple dress on a sunny afternoon. The mural is being painted by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students who are members of the Noblitt Scholars program.
“What we try to do is help communities create that quality of life that is so important,” Crouch said of the grant being sought by 12 Points Revitalization. “We see that this is an investment that is going to lift up not just this area but all of Terre Haute. We are putting in $50,000 through a grant that — if this neighborhood can match — will have $100,000 total to develop the area and install that quality of life that will spur economic development.”
Additionally, Crouch spoke about a $250 million broadband expansion effort, included in the state’s new biennial budget.
“We invested $100 million back in 2018 and $79 million of that has already been awarded, which will connect 22,000 Hoosiers and families throughout Indiana,” Crouch said. “Back in 2018, Purdue University did a study that said right over 400,000 Hoosiers were in internet darkness. If we can all be connected, over the next 20 years that will result in an additional $12 billion to our state’s economy,” Crouch said.
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, agrees.
“We are at the point that everybody should have access to broadband. It is not a choice anymore, it is a necessity,” Pfaff said.
“For me, the more we can develop broadband in our region, and across all of the state, the better our state will be to help things like eliminating the brain drain. It can help keep people here and encourage people to move to Vigo County. It is a very exciting time, as we have money and, if we invest it wisely, we are going to explode” economically, Pfaff said.
