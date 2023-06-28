A late-night fire Tuesday at the Valley Grill restaurant on the north side of town caused damage to the structure but resulted in no injuries, Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.
The alarm came in at 10:55 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the eatery at 2170 N. Third St. within minutes, noting heavy black smoke emanating from the structure. They made an interior attack, knocking down the fire and assorted hot spots within an hour.
Crews remained on the scene for more than two hours. No one was in the building at time, Berry said, calling the incident an electrical fire.
