Vermillion County is tied with Fayette County with a 4.7 percent non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest in Indiana.
Vigo County ranked fourth highest in unemployment at 4.1 percent.
Clay, Sullivan and Parke counties each had 3.8 percent preliminary unemployment rates for August.
In the Terre Haute Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Vigo, Vermillion, Clay and Sullivan counties, had a non-seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate of 4.0, down from the 4.7 percent in August, 2018.
While unemployment rates for counties are not seasonally adjusted, Indiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was 3.3 percent, lower than 3.5 percent in August, 2018, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The U.S. unemployment seasonally adjusted rate for August is 3.7 percent, down from 3.8 percent in August, 2018.
