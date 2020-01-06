A fatal shooting in a Texas church in late December brought violence in houses of worship back into the headlines, but several Terre Haute churches say they had already begun to look to their own security needs.
At one prominent local church, there are medically trained individuals at each service as well as armed individuals who usually have police or military experience. Police have been in to teach employees safety measures. The employees carry pepper spray, and additional lighting and cameras have been installed.
“Our hospitality has been trained on what to do in an emergency,” a church employee told the Tribune-Star.
At another church, Saints Home Church of God in Christ in Twelve Points, Pastor Mark J. Blade said the church implemented safety measures and formed a security team more than a year ago.
A security director who is a firearms instructor was appointed, and he has a security team, which does visual screenings of people who enter the church for worship, Blade said. They watch for certain signs according to their training.
“I would say everyone is concerned, and it’s a shame you have to do that, but you need to be proactive,” Blade said.
More than a year ago, the church van was destroyed by arson. That heightened concerns, Blade said.
“I have to trust God for everything,” Blade said. “But we also have to be diligent.”
At Trinity Lutheran Church at 2620 Ohio Blvd., Pastor Dana Newhouse said the church has implemented a safety action plan that includes scenarios for active shooters as well as tornadoes or other disasters.
A police officer spoke to the church council about safety, he said, and one of the recommendations put into place is to lock the church doors 10 minutes after worship starts. Someone is assigned to watch the door and meet people who arrive late, he said, but it is a change of mindset for the congregation.
“It’s hard to tell people no, you can’t come in. We’re a pretty welcoming group. That’s our inclination. So it’s a challenge for us,” he said.
While there have been no acts of violence involving the congregation, Newhouse said there was an experience with a person who came in being loud and boisterous during worship. That person was led outside, he said. After speaking to the person, it was discovered that assistance was needed, and that assistance ultimately was provided.
News reports about violence at churches prompted the church council to talk about safety for the congregation, Newhouse said. Many of the parishioners have already participated in safety drills and active shooter training in their workplaces. So, he said, creating a safety plan for church seemed reasonable.
Perhaps because of its downtown location near Fifth and Walnut streets, St. Joseph University Parish Catholic Church in Terre Haute has seen some confrontations among the homeless on or near its property, including a stabbing in September 2019.
Parish business manager Anna McDaniel in an email to the Tribune-Star said the church has been tweaking its security for the past couple of years.
“Two years ago, two parishioners attended a training offered locally with many other churches and used information from that training and from local emergency preparedness and police agencies to design a plan customized for their specific location by incorporating recommended modifications,” McDaniel said.
While the plan is constantly evolving, she said, the church also works to ensure the parish is “a welcoming place where people from the community can worship safely,” she wrote.
Daniel Bryan, pastor at Cornerstone Bible Church and a board member of the Wabash Valley Ministerial Association, said his church and the association have had discussions on the need for security and responses.
“We have had a number of conversations over the past several years with past shootings. For me, this last most recent shooting doesn’t really change much in terms in the dynamics of what we are attempting to do,” Bryan said. Many churches, Bryan said, have already had police come to churches to discuss security measures.
Bryan said Cornerstone does not have a formal, active security program but does have some safety protocols in place, and “I know we have several people in the congregation who carry” during services.
“When you talk to professionals, it is just a matter of seconds that things can occur and we know you can’t wait for police to show up,” Bryan said.
One Terre Haute business is offering churches free security clinics after the church shooting in Texas.
Top Guns, at 5050 S. 7th St., is offering free church active shooter training clinics. The clinic requires two attendees from each religious establishment, which must include a pastor, minister, priest or preacher and a head of security. The clinic will include outside and inside security, personnel and security teams, identifying and handling threats and other training.
The clinics will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 9; Jan. 15; Jan. 23; and Jan. 29.
Registration for a clinic can be done online at topguns.us/asec-church. For further information, call Top Guns at 812-299-4867.
