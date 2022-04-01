Vaccine clinic offered April 8 at Haute City Center

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be open to the public Friday, April 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Haute City Center.
The Vigo County Health Department is hosting the walk-in clinic. No appointment is necessary. The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older, and Modern vaccine for ages 18 & older.
The clinic will be inside the mall near the Easter bunny station.
First, second, first booster, and second booster doses will be available.
If possible, please bring vaccine card.
