The Vigo County Health Department is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 5 from noon to 3 p.m. in the Banquet Center located in Meadows Shopping Center. It is open to the public — walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary.
The clinic will remain open beyond the given time frame, if necessary. The clinics will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and up. First, second and booster doses will be available. If possible, please bring your vaccine card if this is your second or booster dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.