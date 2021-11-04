The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds through Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

"Our mobile strike team is offering COVID-19 vaccines, including those for ages 5-11, while supplies last from noon to 8 p.m. through Saturday" at the fairgrounds, according to an email from IDOH.

Families can go to ourshot.in.gov or they can walk-in.

Sites that are offering pediatric vaccines can be found at www.ourshot.in.gov.

