The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds through Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
"Our mobile strike team is offering COVID-19 vaccines, including those for ages 5-11, while supplies last from noon to 8 p.m. through Saturday" at the fairgrounds, according to an email from IDOH.
Families can go to ourshot.in.gov or they can walk-in.
Sites that are offering pediatric vaccines can be found at www.ourshot.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.