The light at the end of the pandemic tunnel shone brightly for Vigo County healthcare workers late this week as vaccinations began at Terre Haute hospitals.

On Thursday, front-line medical staff at Terre Haute Regional Hospital starting receiving COVID-19 vaccinations to protect them as they continue treatment of coronavirus patients. On Friday, Union Hospital employees received their first round of shots.

“It was great. Obviously a historical milestone by starting the vaccination process,” said Dr. Darren Brucken, who has been fighting the pandemic head-on, pulling double duty as the lead hospitalist for Regional Hospital and as the health commissioner for Vigo County.

“Without a doubt, this is the only way through this pandemic,” Brucken said.

At the Union Health campus, medical director Dr. Jacqueline Holder said it was an exciting day for the community.

“If you think about it, this is the first meaningful step that we have toward ending the pandemic and how it affects our community. Not just ours, but all of Indiana and the nation. So, this is like an early Christmas to us,” Holder said. “I think all of the staff and physicians here this morning are most excited for it.”

Union Medical Group pulmonologist Dr. Shashikumar Gowda was first to receive vaccine at Union Hospital.

Gowda has been referred to as the "tip of the spear" when it comes to frontline providers at Union, treating thousands of patients since March.

“We all needed some hope.,” Gowda said. “There has to be some light at the end of the tunnel, so this vaccine brings us hope. We are hopeful this will help our community.”

Brucken said the vaccine will be rolled out to the general public in phases, probably beginning in early summer. The public is asking to get the shot, he said, but the priority right now is for healthcare workers, followed by elderly residents of nursing homes.

CVS and Walgreen's pharmacies are anticipated to begin their contract to administer the vaccine at senior residential communities between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

What is important now, Brucken said, is for the public to continue to social distance, to continue to wear masks and wash hands, and to protect those who are most vulnerable.

“My message to the public is to not buy into rhetoric and falsehoods about the vaccine, but get online and do research from credible sources such as the CDC and Mayo Clinic,” Brucken said.

He called the vaccine “extremely safe,” saying 200,000 vaccinations had been administered as of Friday morning and only one reaction had been reported. That reaction was treated with Benedryl, and the reaction was quickly resolved.

“There are all kinds of false reports,” Brucken said of misinformation about the vaccine. “It is not linked to infertility, for example.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Brucken, who has closely followed the stages of the pandemic and its treatment, said the platform of the vaccine is what makes it work so well.

The first COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. are messenger RNA vaccines – also called mRNA vaccines.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases.

“To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines,” the CDC website explains. “Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein — or even just a piece of a protein — that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.”

Brucken said the vaccine cannot cause illness, and it cannot get into a person's genetic code.

Looking at the bigger picture, he said, about 70 percent of the general public needs to be vaccinated before COVID-19 will die down.

Other vaccines are also under development by pharmaceutical companies, meaning wider availability by next summer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in fact, was preparing Friday to give emergency use authorization to the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine now being injected is the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

It is currently unknown how long immunity will last, but lasting immunity is possible. It is as yet unknown if booster shots will be needed, Dr. Brucken said.

What is known, Brucken said, is that the natural history of this type of “beta coronavirus” is that it will someday go away.

“This kind will not morph and turn into something else,” Brucken said. “We want people to be excited about this vaccine.”

For more information about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and the facts about COVId-19 go online to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.