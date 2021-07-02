Indiana State University employees who choose can now upload proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, something being requested — but not required — by the university.
A campus-wide online communication stated Friday, “ISU requests employees to voluntarily submit proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. This information will be considered private and will only be used for contact tracing purposes or as part of overall, non-identifiable reporting about campus vaccination rates.”
Mark Alesia, university spokesman, said, “We’re hopeful that a large percentage of employees — and, eventually, students — will choose to voluntarily upload their information. We’re going to put out a lot of reminders. It’ll help us with contact tracing and give us an idea of the overall vaccination rate on campus. We continue to strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
In June, ISU announced that it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, but it is asking employees and students to voluntarily submit proof of COVID vaccinations for the 2021-22 academic year.
ISU needs the vast majority of people on campus to be vaccinated, ISU President Deborah Curtis said last month. “That is the best way for the Sycamore family to return to normal operations and create a safer learning and working environment.”
Students can upload their vaccination records starting Aug. 1.
Vaccination records will be kept confidential consistent with federal and state privacy laws, Friday’s campus communication stated. “This voluntary disclosure will have no implications on an employee’s job status.”
Employees can upload their vaccination records by signing into the ISU portal and clicking the badge, “ISU COVID-19 Vaccination Record.”
Official documentation refers to a vaccination card from the administrator of the vaccine or a vaccination certificate from the state immunization registry. Indiana residents can download their vaccination certificate at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine and click through to the Indiana Vaccination Portal.
When a vaccination record submission is complete, a request will be submitted to remove that employee from the daily email reminders to complete the Sycamore Symptom Assessment.
If at any time an employee experiences symptoms of COVID-19 they should complete the Sycamore Symptom Assessment, which can be accessed at indstate.edu/covid-19/news.
If a fully vaccinated employee is a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been notified by ISU contact tracing or state or local health departments, the daily Sycamore Symptom Assessment will be required for two weeks.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.