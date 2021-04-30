Valerie Hart-Craig says she’s “on the fence” as far as getting her COVID-19 vaccination.
“I have my hesitation,” she said.
“If I do [get vaccinated], it will only be because of relationships with my older family members,” she said.
Hart-Craig said she has been reading up on vaccinations. “I’m just not so sure about this right now,” she said. “I feel like it happened a little bit too fast.”
She’s not so much concerned about the initial shots, but what happens “down the line.” She plans to keep an eye on it for a few months. “If everything’s cool, then maybe I’ll go get a shot.”
She doesn’t believe those with her point of view should be demeaned. “I won’t be easily lead and I don’t want to feel marginalized” for that point of view, Hart-Craig said.
But vaccine hesitation has both state and local health officials concerned, with a declining demand for vaccinations even as hospitalizations increase.
“It has slowed down tremendously,” said Ashlee Stewart, Vigo County Health Department health educator. At the health department clinic, “We’ve gone from vaccinating around 300 people a day to about 150.”
Vigo County has several other vaccination sites, including several pharmacies.
In Vigo County as of Friday, 29,120 residents were fully vaccinated and 34,782 had their first dose. Percentage wise, 33.2% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, while 39.7% have had their first dose.
[According to Megan Wade-Taxter, Indiana Department of Health spokeswoman, as of Thursday, 41.3% of Vigo County residents 16 or over were fully vaccinated or had one dose.]
To date, Vigo County has had 12,349 COVID cases since the pandemic started, with 20 new cases reported Friday. There have been 244 deaths.
Both local and state health officials are strongly encouraging everyone eligible to get their vaccines.
“We are encouraging people to trust science and trust the idea that this vaccination is good and it’s working. Unfortunately, we are seeing hospitalizations more frequently, but those are with people who haven’t been vaccinated,” Stewart said. “We’re not seeing people go and be admitted into the hospital that have the vaccine.”
In some cases, those hospitalized are being put on ventilators, Stewart said. “Instead of it being 80-year-olds, we’re seeing 50-year-olds on ventilators. It’s just scary. It’s real. And it’s what’s going on.”
According to Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, not only has there been a slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations, but also an increase in COVID emergency room visits in the last few weeks.
“We are seeing lots of people in their 60s and 70s now,” he said. “Regardless of their age, they are unvaccinated.”
Vaccines work and are keeping people from getting sick, he said.
Stewart would like to see the vaccination rate climb much higher. “I want to see it more at 80%,” she said. “The more we vaccinate, the safer we all are.”
As far as why people aren’t getting vaccinated, “I think a lot of it has to do with people don’t believe COVID is real. But if you talk to any person who has had COVID, they want that shot as soon as possible if they didn’t want it before,” Stewart said.
Young adults may be less inclined to get the vaccination because they aren’t as worried about getting seriously ill from COVID.
Stewart said there are people she calls regularly to ask, “Hey, are you ready for your vaccine yet?” In one case, she recently got a friend to finally get their first shot.
She believes that to get more people vaccinated, it will take effort from people who are knowledgeable “to teach them it’s going to be ok. And all it’s going to do is help other people in the long run,” she said.
People are returning for second doses, she said. “Everybody is ready for a sense of normalcy, and having your vaccine gives you some some sense of normalcy again.”
As far as reaching out to various groups and conducting clinics where there might be hesitancy, she said, “I’m hopeful we’ll get to that point. We’ve done a lot of moving and we’re just getting back to some sense of normalcy” at the health department, she said.
The health department, which has conducted mass vaccination clinics at the former Sears automotive site and next to Regional Hospital, has moved back to the county annex.
Why should people get vaccinated?
“At the end of the day, it’s important to get the vaccine to protect people we love and care about,” Stewart said. “It’s not just about us. It’s about everybody else.”
On Wednesday, state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box started a press conference with a “plea” for every Hoosier eligible to get the vaccine and continue pushing friends and family to vaccinate.
“We’re seeing such amazing results from the vaccine,” Box said. “Studies show that fully immunized (individuals) … have a 90% decrease in getting infected with COVID-19 and that the vaccine is 99% effective at preventing severe illness.”
Approximately one-third of Hoosiers have received at least one shot, but yet Indiana ranks 38th in the country for percentage of the population vaccinated, according to Beckers Hospital Review.
Box asked Hoosiers not to let their guard down as variants of COVID-19 emerge, causing case numbers and hospitalizations to increase. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 50% since late March to 955 Hoosiers.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
