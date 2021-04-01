The Vigo County Health Department has announced plans for a one-day Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic, while Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College plan to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to students and employees starting next week.

The health department is hosting a one-day-only Johnson & Johnson clinic April 10.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 501 East St. Anthony Drive next to Terre Haute Regional Hospital [at the former Health South building]. The clinic will be able to offer about 500 vaccinations.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine involves just one dose, is free and only those 18 and older can receive it. The clinic is by appointment only, which can be scheduled by going to ourshot.in.gov

“It’s an awesome opportunity” for those who prefer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said Joni Wise, health department administrator. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response once it was announced that Johnson & Johnson was available. Every day we have numerous phone calls.”

The health department is hoping those who have waited for it “will turn out,” Wise said.

The site has a lot of signage to direct people to the right place.

The health department began offering vaccinations to inmates at the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday, with about 80 vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, she said. Health department staff will return next week to administer more vaccinations to those who want it.

The health department will also work on vaccinating homeless and transient populations as well as those in congregate settings next week. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used.

ISU and SMWC

ISU is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and will have vaccines available on campus next week.

Only students and employees can get the vaccine on campus. Students will be prioritized, based on guidance from the state, according to an ISU news release. Students will have 48 hours to make an appointment online before employees can sign up for a vaccination.

There will be about 120 doses available per day. Second doses will also be available on campus, but students and employees can get their second dose at another location if desired. The second dose should be administered no sooner than 21 days after the first dose and no later than 45 days.

There is no charge and the university “strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine.”

Vaccinations are available at sites in Vigo County and throughout the state for anyone age 16 and older. Appointments are available at ourshot.in.gov.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine, the college announced Thursday.

The ISDH is partnering with local colleges and universities, and SMWC will open its own clinic in the Oakley Student Center in the lower level of Le Fer Hall. This will allow students to receive the two-dose vaccine before the term ends in early May.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The first dose will be administered from noon to 6 p.m. April 7, 8 and 9. The second dose will be available April 28, 29 and 30 from noon to 6 p.m. An appointment will be made for the second dose at the time the first shot is administered. Vaccines will be administered by trained healthcare providers who are registered with the state of Indiana.

Janet Clark, vice president for academic and student affairs, says SMWC encourages all individuals who are able to do their part to end the pandemic by participating in the vaccine.

“Our ability to return to pre-COVID-19 activities and operations through the summer and next fall is dependent on the number of individuals who choose to be vaccinated,” Clark stated. “I am pleased with the efforts of the SMWC community to continue to make health and safety a priority and how well the protocols have been followed.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.