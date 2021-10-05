The Vigo County Health Department has two upcoming free COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics.
On Thursday, the clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Providence Food Pantry, 708 National Avenue, West Terre Haute (Assembly of God Church parking lot). People 18 and older may be vaccinated. For minors, parental consent is required.
On Friday, the clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McDonald’s parking lot, Third and Poplar streets. People 18 and older may be vaccinated. For minors, parental consent is required.
