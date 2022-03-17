Vaccination clinic set for Saturday

The Vigo County Health Department is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Oak St., Terre Haute.
There will be a presentation and question-and-answer session at 1 p.m., with the clinic to follow. The clinic is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is necessary.
The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 & up and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 & up. First, second, and booster doses will be available. If possible, please bring your vaccine card if this is your second or booster dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.