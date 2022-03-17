Vaccination clinic set for Saturday

The Vigo County Health Department is hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1400 Oak St., Terre Haute.

There will be a presentation and question-and-answer session at 1 p.m., with the clinic to follow. The clinic is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome; no appointment is necessary.

The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 & up and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 & up. First, second, and booster doses will be available. If possible, please bring your vaccine card if this is your second or booster dose.

