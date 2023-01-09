A Sunday house fire is being investigated as suspicious, Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said.
Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. Sunday at 2524 Fourth Avenue. The house was vacant and had no utilities.
"It is suspicious because there are no utilities and no one living there," Berry said. "There is no electricity that could come from a faulty outlet, no natural gas, no reason for anything that would cause a fire to start unless we had a thunderstorm, so it is being investigated as suspicious, but we have not ruled it arson yet."
Firefighters were on scene for 1 1/2 hours. The fire caused heavy damage to the structure, Berry said.
