VA to reveal Terre Haute plans on Wednesday

A new regional veterans health center could have a big economic impact on Terre Haute.
Veteran Health Indiana on Wednesday will announce a company to receive an award to build a $40 million primary care health center. They'll also announce the new center's location and share design images of the facility, as well as set out a time table for completion.
The new center will combine existing Terre Haute mental health and primary care clinics capable of providing health care services to 10,000 veterans.
"That would be an amazing get for the community," said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University.
"Any time you can bring an employer to a community that would have a large compliment of professional staff, whether it is medical staff or health administrators, that would be an amazing economic boon to the community in a way that would dwarf any of the other things that the community has been talking about," Guell said, referring to a new convention center and casino.
The impact is greater, Guell said, as it brings in federal money from outside of the community to be spend in the community. He compared it to the city getting a new federal penitentiary, with an influx of more federal funds distributed through Veteran Health Indiana.
Additionally, the center could provide new job opportunities to health professional graduates of Indiana State University, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute.
"This would bring people to the community for health care that might otherwise go to Indianapolis or some place else for health care," Guell said.
The announcement is set for Wednesday morning in Indianapolis.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.