UWWV announces FOCUS group initiative

The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced a new way to invest in the community.
Donors to the United Way of the Wabash Valley of more than $1,000 per year are members of the organization's Vanguard Society.
The United Way says its new effort is a "leadership giving program.The Vanguard FOCUS Group stands for opportunity, choice, unity and support ... an exclusive opportunity for Vanguard Society members to dedicate focused resources that support United Way’s work to help struggling working families in the Wabash Valley into what matters most to them."
Membership is established for donors who contribute $1,000 or more to United Way for the year. Donors will be given the opportunity to donate a minimum of $250 to join the FOCUS Group.
The donations contributed to the FOCUS Group Fund will be used together to create a new grant opportunity into United Way’s work guided by the members of the group. At the end of the year the FOCUS Group will be presented three ideas by United Way impact councils that are seeking funding to help those ideas come to fruition.
Each FOCUS member will be allowed a single vote to determine which community changing initiative will be funded. The winning investment will be announced at the United Way’s Annual Meeting.
Christian and Alia Shuck, Vanguard Society chairs, said, “By giving members of the Vanguard FOCUS choice in how the grant will be used, we believe this not only increases funding for programs, it will also educate donors by offering unique insight into United Way’s ongoing activities.“
Danielle Isbell, resource development director for the United Way said, “We understand that donors can give to a multitude of organizations. In developing this program, we wanted to empower our donors and encourage choice by allowing donors unique opportunities to increase their giving."
To learn more about the Vanguard FOCUS Group, visit uwwv.org/focus or contact Isbell at 812-235-6287.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.