The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced a new program that aims to increase the number and broaden the participation of African Americans in leadership roles in the community.
The African-American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) will launch in February. AABLI will develop a cohort of leaders by offering a deep-dive look into board governance responsibilities through a variety of activities. The participants will have monthly in-person and virtual meetings from February to July that include discussions, exercises, case students and more.
The cohort members will engage with community leaders and organizations. Those who complete the program will be eligible for assistance with placement on governing boards or commissions across the Wabash Valley.
The program is open to African-Americans looking to expand their leadership and be more involved in the Wabash Valley. Applications are open now through Jan. 10. To apply, visit uwwv.org/aabli. The application process will be competitive as space is limited in the cohort. Applications will be reviewed and the cohort will be selected by the end of January.
This program was made possible by a grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Their funding, in combination with United Way of the Wabash Valley support, will help with the development and start-up costs of the program. The program is partnering with Global Perspective Culture Company founded by Camille Wallace, a Terre Haute native, to help design and implement the program, including one-on-one mentoring with participants.
For more information visit uwwv.org/aabli or contact the United Way at 812-235-6287.
