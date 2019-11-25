DANA, Ind. – U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) today announced they introduced legislation to rename the post office in Dana, Indiana, after Ernest "Ernie" T. Pyle, the celebrated war correspondent and Hoosier journalist who was born near Dana. On April 18, 1945, Pyle was reporting on the U.S. Army’s 305th Infantry Regiment when he was killed.
“Naming the Dana post office after Ernie Pyle is one way to honor the important contributions of this celebrated war correspondent who made a lasting impact on American journalism,” said Sen. Young. “I’m proud to join with my Indiana colleagues to pay tribute to this Hoosier hero.”
“Ernie Pyle is an American hero who gave his life in World War II and it’s only fitting to name the post office in Dana, Indiana after him,” said Sen. Braun.
After studying journalism at Indiana University, Ernie Pyle served as a beloved correspondent in Indiana and later overseas during World War II. Beginning his career at La Porte’s The Daily Herald, Pyle would go on to receive the Pulitzer Prize for his distinguished reporting of WWII in 1944. During his tenure as a war correspondent, he worked alongside soldiers in the field to produce work that properly commemorated a soldier’s courage and sacrifice. He was awarded the Medal for Merit and the Purple Heart posthumously.
Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (IN-08) led the introduction of similar legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Sen. Young previously introduced a resolution designating National Ernie Pyle Day.
