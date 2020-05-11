Uptick in new COVID-19 cases has county cautious, watching

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Vigo County increased by 14 last week, and in the first two days of this week the number of positive cases has increased by six.

Businesses and restaurants are starting to re-open, but that doesn't mean the threat of COVID-19 has subsided, local health officials say.

The numbers of increased cases had been declining and had dropped to just three new cases the week of April 26-May 2. The number of new cases then began increasing — noticeably, according to the health department.

As of Monday afternoon, Vigo County has had 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five deaths. Another death is attributed to other causes, but the individual tested positive for COVID.

The Vigo County Health Department is tracking the number and maintaining a chart on its Facebook page. As a result of the increased cases, the health department is having to step in "and make sure people who have it aren't creating a hotspot area where a lot of people are going to get it,'" said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman.

Many people attribute the increased numbers to increased testing capability, which might be giving some people a false sense of security, she said. Most of those testing positive are sick or have been around a confirmed positive, she said. Those who are testing are typically not asymptomatic — or without symptoms.

"We're not at the point where people are getting tested just because they want to know," Elder said.

What it means is that more individuals are out and about that are asymptomatic and do not know they are contagious.

"COVID-19 is still a big threat to our community. Please be cautious if you must go out," she said. "There definitely are more positives in our community than what the graph is showing."

Elder encouraged the public to continue to take recommended precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as they visit various establishments and businesses that re-open.

The health department will continue to watch the numbers, and if necessary, prolong moving on to the next phase of reopening or even reset back to a previous phase.

While the governor recently issued an executive order loosening restrictions that had been in place, the local health department would have the legal authority to implement tougher restrictions than those outlined by the state.

Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken has the authority "to become more strict if he feels it's necessary. That's why it's really important for us to watch the numbers," Elder said. "Hopefully, we'll get through this and hit all the [re-opening] phases as the [governor's] timeline has planned. But even the governor says it's a fluid situation."

As far as whether the public is taking recommended precautions, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing, "I would say it's pretty much 50/50" as to compliance, she said. Some believe stay-at-home orders should remain in place, while others believe it's a violation of their rights to be asked to wear a mask in public.

"It's such a small thing for you to do when you go to the grocery store to wear a mask to prevent someone else getting it that might not survive COVID-19" if infected, Elder said.

