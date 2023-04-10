Ousted members of a Vigo County School Corp. diversity task force have asked to be re-instated, but the future of that group remains uncertain after Monday's School Board meeting, during which community members spent nearly two hours criticizing the district for how it has handled the matter.
"Swallow your pride and reinstate the committee, and let's start all over," said Arthur Feinsod, one of more than two dozen people to address the board during Monday night's contentious meeting.
Many speakers called for greater transparency and reinstatement of the ousted task force members. At one point, board president Amy Lore called for a meeting recess to restore calm.
The diversity task force, officially known as the VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team, was created to help the district address issues around race.
Ten of its members, dubbed by some the "Terre Haute 10," were removed last week because they wanted to examine the report that detailed results of an investigation into racial harassment at West Vigo High School.
Another member, Dee Reed, resigned from the committee prior to Monday night because of how the 10 members were dismissed, which "made my commitment problematic," she said.
Reed said she had had hoped for additional discussion between VCSC leadership and task force members to reach a compromise.
At the end of Monday's meeting, interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz apologized for how he handled the situation, but said his decision was based on student privacy issues and federal law protecting student privacy known as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
After seeing the task force members' "demand" for a full, if redacted, report, he admits his "biggest error" was not going back to the committee and using diplomacy. The district and task force members were at an impasse, he said.
But Balitewicz said he also wished they would have come to him to talk about their demand.
"In the end, I made a decision ... but I based that upon the privacy of our students, the cornerstone of what we deal with in the school corporation every single day, protecting the privacy of our students," he said.
During the meeting, former task force member Mary Howard-Hamilton provided a statement on behalf of the 10 dismissed members. "You are punishing your colleagues and harming our students. There is no other way to succinctly state the rash, punitive, and dismissive actions of the school leadership last Thursday," she said.
She added, "Regardless of how our messages have been communicated to each other, respectful and collegial dialogue should have taken place immediately after our letter was presented to you."
Howard-Hamilton also presented recommendations, which include reinstatement for those task force members wanting to return so they can continue efforts to work on diversity initiatives for the school system.
Another recommendation calls for the School Board to read the entire investigation report, so they can discuss insights and perspectives with eachother.
Also, VCSC leadership should meet with former task force members to clarify miscommunication.
Balitewicz said he will take Howard-Hamilton's recommendations to the board to discuss how to proceed.
After the meeting, Howard-Hamilton said the group was hoping the board would respond Monday evening with regard to the recommendations.
Asked if the group had to have the redacted report as a condition to participate on the task force, she said, "We would like to see a redacted, full report. If that is possible, that is what we would like to have happen," she said.
But what the group really wants is "to have the conversation with the leadership to make sure we're all on the same page, that we all have the same goals and objectives and that we want to move diversity initiatives forward," Howard-Hamilton said.
In asking to see the report, "We don't want to hurt anyone. ...We don't want to know the who. We want to know what are the issues," she said.
Before the meeting, protestors outside the administration building carried signs that read, "Re-instate the Terre Haute 10," and "Release the full investigation."
'Used, abused ... dismissed'
Also speaking during the meeting was ousted task force member Scotia Brown, who is the principal at Sarah Scott Middle School.
"The committee [members] gave no ultimatums," she said. "We had no desire to know the names of staff or students involved."
They asked the question, "How can we effectively do the work if we don't know what the problems are," Brown said.
Instead, the voice, experience and expertise of those on the committee were rejected.
"Black folks were wanted on the committee for appearances' sake, but not for change," Brown said. "The committee members were used, abused and summarily dismissed."
That dismissal "doesn't change the fact that there are hurting students, staff and parents in the community who want these racial issues addressed," Brown said. "The work still needs to be done."
Earlier in the public comment session, Lela Porter, a North Vigo graduate, said the district should be "embarrassed" by the dismissal of the 10 task force members. She noted when she attended North Vigo, there was "a big problem with racism."
One of the ousted task force members, Peggy Joyner, told the board that in wanting to review the full report, the task force wasn't interested in who was involved in racial harassment, but in what happened.
"As someone who has been on the receiving end of racism, don't you think we might know what we're talking about?" Joyner said. "I'm not begging to be re-instated ... but you need me on this committee."
Margaret Hurdlik suggested that the abrupt termination of the 10 was "was not only disrespectful to them ... but also suggests the corporation has something to hide."
She also questioned having Bose McKinney — the district's legal counsel — conduct the West Vigo investigation, as the legal counsel's job is to protect the interest of its client.
The handling of the process has done nothing to improve public trust toward the school district, Hurdlik said.
"It simply confirms that when things get tough, the corporation will circle the wagons to protect itself and prominent administrators," Hurdlik said.
In an interview, Lore said she appreciated the public feedback and the board "takes things they say very seriously."
The recess was called because "we have a code of conduct and we were being screamed at" by one of the speakers, Lore said. "It was incredibly inappropriate. It was a violation of our civility policy."
The recess was to calm the meeting.
As to whether private student information can be redacted from the investigation report of West Vigo racial harassment, Lore said, "My understanding was that would be a futile effort. ... I don't know what the administration is going to ask us to consider next. My understanding was that we needed to protect student data."
The dismissals
On Thursday, 10 members of the 15-member diversity task force were dismissed.
Among those dismissed were Sylvester Edwards, president of the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP, and Chris Newton, a Vigo County Superior Court judge.
The members received notification Thursday from Balitewicz that “your services on the team conclude today. We appreciate your time and contributions on this important team.”
“It’s a slap in the face,” Edwards said last week “We wanted to see the results of the investigation. … If we don’t know what are the wounds or the illness, how can we heal?”
A March 17 letter written by lawyer Teri Lorenz on behalf of most of the task force members stated that “receipt of the entire report is a condition precedent to proceeding with the work of the team. Said members believe that their not being privy to the entire report undermines the credibility of their work.”
While the district agreed to provide a summary, “A copy of the full report will not (indeed cannot) be provided," Matt McClendon,VCSC chief diversity and inclusion officer, wrote Thursday.
Editor's note: This story, originally posted at 11:15 p.m. Monday, was updated with additional reporting at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
