Statement of dismissed task force members

School Board Meeting

You are punishing your colleagues and harming our students. There is no other way to succinctly state the rash, punitive, and dismissive actions of the school leadership last Thursday. Regardless of how our messages have been communicated to each other, respectful and collegial dialogue should have taken place immediately after our letter was presented to you.

Diversity work is difficult and will always be challenging because we have differing points of view to hopefully reach the same outcome, which is to provide the best learning environment for our children. Stifling and silencing dialogue is an act of oppression which you have now modeled to every teacher, administrator, and student in this county.

Moving forward, we offer the following recommendations:

1. The leadership meets with the individuals who signed the letter to clarify any and all miscommunication.

2. The VCSB read the entire report and not an executive summary so insights and perspectives can be discussed among the members.

3. The leadership should meet with the former task force members who wish to be reinstated and

continue working on diversity initiatives for the school system. We were never interested in the “who” we were interested in the “what” and “how” the events occurred in the school. That is why we want to read the entire redacted report.

4. Do not select any new task force members.

5. The school board should provide a diversity report at each meeting.

Ironically and eerily the same day we were “dismissed” from the task force the same events were taking place in Tennessee with the silencing of three members of the Tennessee General Assembly. Former President Obama responded to their dismal stating that “this nation was built on peaceful protest. No elected official ---or volunteer in this case---should lose their job simply for raising their voice---especially when they are doing it on behalf of our children, this is the latest example of a broader erosion of civility and democratic norms. Silencing those who disagree is a sign of weakness not strength and won’t lead to progress