Beginning Nov. 28, working from west to east, the city of Terre Haute will be picking up leaves in the area of Wabash Avenue to College Avenue and from South First Street to South Indiana 46.
An updated leaf pickup schedule is announced each week and published in the Tribune-Star. You also may find the regularly updated schedule at www.terrehaute.in.gov.
Leaf pick up schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change.
Important notes:
Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city (not on the weekly schedule) that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open. If you see crews working outside the “scheduled” area please do not be concerned if you do not have your leaves ready. They will be back during the officially scheduled week.
Once the city has completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city, it will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can call 311 at that time to request a second pick-up.
Please have leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and not into the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pick up. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged which causes streets to flood.
