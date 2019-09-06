UPDATE, 3:45 p.m.: An Illinois man was flown to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 on Friday.
Brian S. Parks, 54, of Sparta, Illinois, suffered serious head injuries after losing control of his motorcycle near the eastbound 23-mile marker in Clay County, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.
Ames said state police and Clay Sheriff's deputies were called to I-70 about 12:19 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident with injuries.
Police said they found Parks had lost control of his 2010 Honda motorcycle for unknown reasons and veered into the median.
When trying to navigate out of the median, police said Parks and his motorcycle rolled several times. Parks came to rest in the passing lane of the interstate while his motorcycle continued to roll, eventually stopping on the north side of the interstate.
Police said Parks was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with serious head injuries.
The Indiana State Police reminds everyone it's recommended to wear a helmet at all times while riding a motorcycle. Studies have shown that wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of serious head injury or death during an accident
UPDATE, 2:48 p.m.: Indiana State Police now say that all lanes of Interstate 70 in Clay County are open following a motorcycle accident earlier this afternoon.
ORIGINAL POST:
All lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the 23-mile marker in Clay County for a motorcycle accident.
Clay: Troopers are responding to a motorcycle accident on Interstate 70 at the 23 mile marker eastbound . All lanes are shut down at this time. Please use caution in the area or find an alternate route. #ISP53 #23MMEB pic.twitter.com/GECYPzfyGa— Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) September 6, 2019
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames posted on his Twitter at 12:30 p.m. that state police are responding to the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Brazil/ State Road 59 exit.
Police ask drivers to use caution in the area and find an alternate route if possible.
