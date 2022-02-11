Mobile vaccination clinics are planned next week by the Vigo County Health Department.
All clinics are open to the public, and all offer the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up, and Moderna for ages 18 and up.
A clinic is set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Dreiser Square Community Center, 115 Dreiser Square.
Another clinic is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave. A presentation and Q&A session is at 10 a.m. followed by the clinic.
Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment is necessary.
The clinics will remain open beyond the given time frames if necessary.
Bring shot record if possible for second or booster dose.
