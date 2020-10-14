Original post 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
An investigation continues into the Monday morning death of a man at a Terre Haute factory.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Kenneth Crowe, 62, can be seen in video climbing on the rear of a trailer, and appears to attempt to lock the door when he falls backward onto the concrete.
Police were called to ADVICS Manufacturing Inc. about 10 a.m. Monday for a man who was found unconscious.
The sheriff said a review of video showed Crowe falling and striking his head. When he was found, CPR was attempted, but Crowe could not be revived.
The man was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Plasse said.
ADVICS is at 10550 James Adams St. in the Vigo County Industrial Park south of Terre Haute. The company makes brake components for the auto industry.
