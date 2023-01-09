Special Judge Matthew Headley today ruled in favor of Carey LaBella in the contested Vigo County School Board District 1 race, and Labella was sworn in this evening during the scheduled school board meeting.
A hearing took place Monday morning in Vigo County Circuit Court, and Headley ruled later in the afternoon.
In his conclusion, Headley stated, "The court grants LaBella's petition to declare (Eric) Graves can not legally be sworn in as a Vigo County School Board member, District 1 representative. Since LaBella was the only other candidate, and she lives in District 1, she is, by default, declared the winner, and shall assume the position of school board member District 1, Vigo County School Corp."
The court order states that Graves did not live in the school district for which he ran. "He cannot blame others for his own mistake. ... He is not eligible to be elected to the position of school board District 1" due to state law, I.C. 3-8-1-34.
Headley wrote in his order that "as an aside, it is refreshing for members of the community to want to be on the community driven boards — and none are more important than the board that shapes policy for the young minds. Unfortunately, as Graves concedes, 'mistakes happen.' However the law must be followed."
In the Nov. 8 election, Graves won with 12,169 votes to LaBella’s 9,088 votes. Later that month, LaBella filed a petition contesting the election of Graves.
In her challenge, LaBella said Graves did not meet statutory residency requirements, which call for a candidate to live in the district they run in for a year prior to the election.
District 1 is Harrison Township. When Graves filed, he listed his address at 41 Timberlane Turn, which is in Lost Creek Township, a part of District 4.
Graves now lives in District 1.
The judge, in his order, agreed that Graves was not an eligible candidate because he did not live in District 1 for the required year before the election, as stated in statute.
LaBella's attorney, Chris Gambill, commented, "I agree with the judge. We've got lots of folks who want to serve in that capacity, and that's a good sign for the community.
"Unfortunately, and Mr. Graves may be an outstanding school board member some day, but as he said, mistakes happen. I have no reason to believe this was anything other than an honest mistake of Mr. Graves filing in the wrong district."
In a Jan. 3 response to LaBella's complaint, Graves said that when filing for office, he relied on the Vigo County website's Resources and Map, which was the only voting district map available, to determine his district. He said in court he used the Vigo County Council district map.
He additionally requested courthouse staff check to see if the district information was correct, he stated.
During the hearing, upon questioning by Gambill, Graves said he wasn't sure who he talked to at the courthouse to check his district.
Jackson Kensell, an assistant supervisor with the Vigo County Clerk's office, said it is not part of the office's normal review process to check to see if a candidate files in the correct district.
But if someone was unsure about their district and contacted the office, there is a means to check, Kensell said. Kensell said he did not recall Graves contacting the office to verify if he was in the correct district.
Graves, in his written response to LaBella's challenge, stated he "believed in good faith he did his due diligence" when submitting his forms.
Headley, in his order, said Graves believed it was the clerk's office voter registration's responsibility to have him file in the right district. But Headley wrote, "It is up to the candidate to meet the filing requirements — not the county clerk staff member."
Kensell testified that he is not the "candidate police." The judge further stated, "A person must be responsible for his/her own actions."
Graves also argued "that the voters of Vigo County were sufficiently informed of the residency contest throughout the campaign from published newspaper articles, broadcast television news stories and through candidates themselves while campaigning."
Graves further stated that "Indiana law strongly disfavors post-hoc disenfranchisement of voters."
In a brief, LaBella pointed to an Indiana Court of Appeals ruling — similarly involving a school board residency issue — that reversed a trial court's ruling denying such an election challenge. The Court of Appeals held that the candidate who won the school board election was statutorily ineligible to be elected to the office because of a failure to meet residency requirements.
In closing statements, Gambill said that Graves should be determined ineligible to hold the office and the court should declare LaBella the winner, as she was the qualified candidate receiving the highest number of votes.
Graves, in his closing statement, referenced another state statute that he believed was favorable to his case.
He also emphasized the voters knew in advance about the residency issue yet still voted for him. Voters were unaware prior to the election in the Court of Appeals case cited by LaBella (Kite Vs. Curlin), he argued.
Editor's note: This story was updated about 6:15 p.m. Monday with additional reporting from the VCSC board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.