Update, 4:21 p.m.: Ryan Paul Followell has been located and is safe.
Original story, 3:04 p.m.:
Greene County authorities seek the public's help locating a missing man, but they also ask the public not approach the man.
Ryan Paul Followell, 44, is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing 350 pounds.
He was last seen in the area of Indiana 59 just north of Greene County Road 300 North and was walking north on the railroad tracks toward Jasonville. He was wearing only dark-colored boxer shorts.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call local law enforcement. Police said Followell might be suffering from mental instability due to a recent vehicle wreck.
Linton and Jasonville police are assisting the Greene County Sheriff's Department in the search for Followell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.