The Vigo County Election Board Friday determined there was "no malicious intent" involving a candidate filing after the chairman of the Vigo County Republican Party questioned the candidate's placement on the May 3 primary ballot.
GOP Chairman Randall Gentry questioned the placement of Republican Ben Pence on the ballot for the election of the District 3 seat on the Vigo County Council. He said Pence's name on Thursday was not on the Indiana Election Division's list of candidates nor on the county's list.
The Vigo County Election Board held an emergency executive session Friday, determining that Pence will remain on the ballot.The addition of Pence creates a contested race with Republican Ryan J. Cummins, a former Terre Haute city councilman.
Gentry said he became aware of the candidate's name on Thursday, when he was invited to look at the ballot before it was to be certified on Friday. The election board sent notifications to all candidates in the upcoming election to review their name on the ballot Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse for spelling, placement or any other concerns.
"It is a surprise," Gentry said. "I did my due diligence. A name appeared on the ballot that no one was aware of, so at that point I am simply asking, 'Where did this person come from and how did they get on the ballot?' " he said Friday at the Vigo County Courthouse.
Gentry contended Pence's filing did not have a time stamp, which is required along with a date of filing. Indiana law requires the recording of the date and time a document is received (Indiana Code 3-5-2-24.5).
Kara Anderson, chair of the Vigo County Election Board, said that "candidate filings were done in a timely manner but did not roll over to the (Indiana) Secretary of State's list due to glitches in the (voter registration) system, but there was nothing malicious, they were in on time and they will all remain on the ballot," she said.
Anderson said not all candidate filings had filing and time stamps.
"Some did and some didn't," she said. "Yes, it is a requirement, but there were several issues, one being the weather. The courthouse closed on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 2) and was down on Thursday and Friday," she said.
Due to the weather, the last day to file as a candidate was extended until noon on Monday, Feb. 7.
"They were totally overwhelmed on Monday," Anderson said of election clerks.
"They were just trying to get (filings) processed," she said. "So in an effort to keep the whole voting process, the integrity of it, the transparency, we met and reviewed the facts and determined there was no malicious intent. We feel confident that everything was here when it needed to be here, but just didn't quite get electronically rolled over."
"It was kind of a freak thing," Anderson said. "You have these blips. People are human. They make mistakes, but they do a good job," she said of election workers. "I think the intent of all of the candidates was there and the intent of the clerk's office staff was good. It was just a blip and we will go forward with what it is, because we feel everything is above board and (there are) no bad intentions."
Some candidate filings made on the final day "were marked as pending in the voter registration system and the way this is tied together, it puts them into a pending status, which meant they could not data enter them right away, but everything has been looked at from both parties," Anderson said.
"We reached out to the state (Election Board) and it is pretty much a local decision if we felt confident the chain of command was there in regards to the timely filing," Anderson said. "It was just a glitch that someone could have construed as perhaps not what it should be, but we determined and feel like (Pence) had good intent."
In 2018, Pence ran on the Republican ticket as Benjamin A. Pence for county sheriff. The Tribune-Star tried without success to reach Pence on Friday.
"This (election) board is made up of both Democrats and Republicans ... and our number one goal is the integrity of the voting process, the integrity of the candidate filing process and trying to encourage people to get out there and vote," Anderson said. "We can split hairs, but that is not what is in everyone's best interest.
"The best thing was to look at the intent (of the candidate) and the intent was they made an honest effort to do it."
