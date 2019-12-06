Updated at 7:10 p.m. 12/6/20:
Anti-death penalty activists plan a rally Sunday in Terre Haute.
The rally was scheduled before the Supreme Court on Friday evening blocked the Trump administration from re-starting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.
However, organizers had earlier said they planned to proceed with Sunday's event -- "The State of Injustice: International Human Rights Day Death Penalty Forum."
The Supreme Court justices on Friday denied the Justice Department's plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday. Two more inmates had been given execution dates in January.
The high court, rather than immediately intervene, directed the case to the federal appeals court for the District of Columbia Circuit and said it believed that court should be able to review the case and issue a finding within 60 days.
Regardless of court action, death-penalty opponents had said they planned to go ahead Sunday with their program in Terre Haute, which is the home of the federal system's death row and the federal system's only functioning execution chamber.
Speakers are scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hellman Hall at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. 9th St., Terre Haute. A news conference is to follow, , after which there will be a short march to and a candlelight vigil at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute. Food and fellowship are to follow at the church about 6:30 p.m.
The public is welcome at the free event, but organizers ask attendees to visit their website and register so that they may get a headcount estimate. The site is https://deathpenaltyaction.wixsite.com/federal.
The event is coordinated by Death Penalty Action and the local Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance network.
Speakers on Sunday are to include faith leaders, murder victim family members (including the sister of Nancy Mueller, one of the victims of Daniel Lee), family members of people facing execution, and organizational leaders. A full speaker list is available on the event web page.
