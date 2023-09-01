Update, 4:42 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2:
The missing man, Bradley Schopmeyer, has been located and is safe, said Clay County Sheriff Brison Swearingen
------
Original item, 5:33 p.m. Aug. 31:
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.
Bradley Schopmeyer was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He has a disability and is considered in danger.
He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 812-446-2535, ext. 5.
