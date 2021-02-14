A winter storm warning has been issued for portions of west-central Indiana through 7 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service updated its forecast on Sunday afternoon, calling for heavy snowfall and dangerous travel conditions.
Heavy snow is expected, with possible accumulations of eight to 11 inches. Travel will be very difficult, particularly for the Monday evening commute, with winds expected to create drifting snow.
Snowfall Monday could come in excess of an inch per hour, heavier at times.
Persons who must travel are reminded to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 1-800-261-7623.
