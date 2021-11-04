A Vigo County School Corp. bus was involved in a two-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Indiana 63 at Bolton Road.
Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation shows Randall Easton, 69, of West Terre Haute, was driving a school bus and stationary in the crossover of Indiana 63 and Bolton Road and attempting to go northbound.
A 2020 F450 Ford construction truck driven by Rustin Plunkett, 32, of Delphi, was traveling south in the northbound passing lane and removing traffic cones from the construction zone.
Easton looked south and observed that northbound traffic on Indiana 63 was clear but failed to look to the north, police said.
Plunkett, who had pulled into the path of the crossover and was still traveling south was struck by Easton when he accelerated. The bus collided with the construction truck on the passenger side.
A construction worker was on the lift gate, located on the rear of the construction truck and fell off due to the impact. This construction worker was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
Assisting ISP were Vigo County deputies, West Terre Haute police, New Goshen Volunteer Fire Department, Edingtons Wrecker Service and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.