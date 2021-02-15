Union Hospital announced the following closures and hour changes for Tuesday.

CLOSED

Bone and Joint Therapy

Brazil Family Medicine

Clara Fairbanks

CORK Medical Group in Marshall, IL

COVID Drive-Thru Testing Site

COVID Vaccination Clinic

COVID-19 Hotline

Occupational Health

Ortho Clinton at Union Hospital Clinton

Outpatient Therapy Clinton

Pediatric Therapy

Physical Therapy East at One Professional Plaza

Physical Therapy South at Thomas Plaza

Pulmonary Rehab at Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton

Rockville Family Medicine

Thomas Professional Plaza Imaging

Union Hospital Anticoagulant Clinic

Union Medical Group Offices (ALL) - with the exception of Oncology and Chemo Infusion

Wabash Valley Surgery Center

Wound Clinic

 • • •

Bone and Joint Terre Haute open from 8 a.m. – Noon for Fracture Clinic

Convenient Care Downtown and Eastside hours changed to 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 

