Union Hospital announced the following closures and hour changes for Tuesday.
CLOSED
Bone and Joint Therapy
Brazil Family Medicine
Clara Fairbanks
CORK Medical Group in Marshall, IL
COVID Drive-Thru Testing Site
COVID Vaccination Clinic
COVID-19 Hotline
Occupational Health
Ortho Clinton at Union Hospital Clinton
Outpatient Therapy Clinton
Pediatric Therapy
Physical Therapy East at One Professional Plaza
Physical Therapy South at Thomas Plaza
Pulmonary Rehab at Union Hospital Terre Haute and Union Hospital Clinton
Rockville Family Medicine
Thomas Professional Plaza Imaging
Union Hospital Anticoagulant Clinic
Union Medical Group Offices (ALL) - with the exception of Oncology and Chemo Infusion
Wabash Valley Surgery Center
Wound Clinic
• • •
Bone and Joint Terre Haute open from 8 a.m. – Noon for Fracture Clinic
Convenient Care Downtown and Eastside hours changed to 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
