One driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday evening after a crash involving two semis on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive.
One semi rear-ended another, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. The driver of the second semi that rear-ended the other semi was airlifted.
Northbound lanes were temporarily closed, but had re-opened as of 6 p.m., according to Vigo County dispatch.
❗️❗️❗️ #TRAFFICALERT in Vigo County: All lanes of U.S. 41 NB are closed due to a serious crash involving two semis. This is near 99th Drive, about 5 miles south of Terre Haute.— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) November 30, 2022
🚨 Please avoid the area for the next few hours as emergency responders work the scene. pic.twitter.com/Rs6spy38uC
The accident occurred about five miles south of Terre Haute.
Multiple agencies and resources assisted, including Honey Creek Fire, Trans-Care, Air Evac 39, Edington's Wrecker Service, INDOT and others, according to the sheriff's office.
The Tribune-Star will provide more information as it becomes available.
