UPDATE:

One driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital Wednesday evening after a crash involving two semis on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive.

One semi rear-ended another, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. The driver of the second semi that rear-ended the other semi was airlifted.

Northbound lanes were temporarily closed, but had re-opened as of 6 p.m., according to Vigo County dispatch.

The accident occurred about five miles south of Terre Haute.

Multiple agencies and resources assisted, including Honey Creek Fire, Trans-Care, Air Evac 39, Edington's Wrecker Service, INDOT and others, according to the sheriff's office.

The Tribune-Star will provide more information as it becomes available.

